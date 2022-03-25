The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has selected the city of Hermosillo in Mexico to stage this year’s V WBSC Under-15 Baseball World Cup, which is set to take place from August 26 to September 4.

Despite being home to the Mexican Pacific League club Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Estadio Sonora will have the privilege to be one of the two stadiums for the WBSC U-15 Baseball World Cup, while the second stadium for the tournament is still to be announced.

The baseball stadium saw the Venezuela national baseball team beat Mexico in the WBSC Under-23 Baseball World Cup finals in October last year.

"After last year's successful WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup in Hermosillo and Ciudad Obregon, Mexico fans can look forward to welcoming more world class international baseball," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"I would like to extend my appreciation to Mexican President and WBSC Global Ambassador Andrés Manuel López Obrador and director general of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE) Ana Guevara for making this possible."

The United States claimed its first Under-15 Baseball World Cup title with a 7-1 victory over hosts Panama in a final watched by more than 8,000 fans in the Estadio Kenny Serracin in David.

The United States defeated hosts Panama in the Baseball Under-15 World Championships final match of the 2018 edition ©Getty Images

Chinese Taipei, meanwhile, managed to secure bronze with a 6-3 win over Japan.

The tournament will begin a series of three notable WBSC Baseball World Cups, with the U-18 and U-23 Baseball World Cups following in September and October.

World number 14 Czech Republic and number 22 France have qualified for the 2022 edition, while teams from Americas, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and a wildcard are still to be determined.

The V U-15 Baseball World Cup was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but had to be postponed by almost two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.