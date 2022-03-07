The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is to hold a women's baseball online seminar on its YouTube channel and Zoom tomorrow to celebrate International Women's Day.

The WBSC Women's Baseball Development Commission are to hold the event at 2 pm GMT.

It is to focus on the 2022 season ahead, the numerous events and playing opportunities and will include English and Spanish translation for participants.

A registration page is available on the WBSC website for participants to attend the Zoom call.

Members of the WBSC Women's Development Commission, chaired by Japan's Hiroko Yamada and some special guests, will share their experiences from the Women's Baseball World Cup.

Women's players are to speak about their experiences on the international stage ©Getty Images

"I'm very much looking forward to going through the best memories of the WBSC Women's Baseball World Cups, as well as provide an overview of the activities in place in 2022 to inspire the latest generation of players," Yamada said.

"The athletes are always the focus, especially in these difficult times in which it has been hard to get on the field due to the pandemic."

International Women's Day had been celebrated every March 8 since 1911.

It became a national holiday in the Soviet Union In 1917 and it was later celebrated by the United Nations in 1975.