Paris 2024 to sell half of 13.4 million tickets at budget price via central platform designed to end uncertainty

A total of 13.4 million tickets will be available for Paris 2024, it has been announced tonight - 10 million for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics - via a new worldwide digital platform that, they claim, will enable greater certainty for potential purchasers.

One million Olympic tickets will be available from €24 (£20/$26.50) and 500,000 Paralympic tickets from €15 (£12.50/$16.50) in each case across every sport, including athletics and aquatics.

In terms of general public sales, nearly half of Olympics tickets will be available between €24 and €50 (£42/$55) and more than half of Paralympics tickets will be available at €25 (£21/$27.50) or less.

Tickets for Paris 2024 will be accessed via a single, worldwide digital platform.

Three companies have won the public tender to deliver the Paris 2024 centralised ticketing process as a joint venture - France Billet, CTS Eventim and Orange Business Services.

All of this has been confirmed following tonight’s meeting of the Paris 2024 Board.

Unlike the process at previous Games, where people have reserved tickets and then had to wait for a draw process in which they may or may not be successful, the Paris 2024 model will involve a random draw at the beginning of the process.

Those successful in the draw will be able to access the site for available tickets for a limited time, but with the guarantee that they will receive the tickets they pay for.

That process is due to start for the Olympics at the end of 2022 with the opening of registration to take part in the draw.

The launch of the sales of tickets is scheduled to be in February 2023.

The first phase of sales will involve multi-session competition packs, with every pack containing several tickets.

This will be followed by a second phase offering single tickets, and by the end of 2023 regular new combinations of tickets will be on offer.

"The ambition is to find the best balance between funding and proposals in terms of accessibility to make sure that all sports will be accessible to everyone," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"So we have set the price from €24 on the Olympic programme of ticketing, and from €15 on the Paralympic programme.

"The specificity of this Paris 2024 ticketing programme is that those prices will be available in all sports, all disciplines.

"It is important for us - we haven’t chosen just one or two sports with the lowest prices.

"So this is really the ambition of having the possibility for people all over the world to access the Games.

"On the other side we want also to optimise and maximise the revenues and the ambition is to have €1.1 billion (£924 million/$1.2 billion) in the total ticketing programme for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which is really important for our budget.

"Because as you know, the budget of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee is financed by private revenues and the ticketing programme is almost one third of the revenue.

"So this is a key programme for us in maintaining the stability and balance of our budget.

"The ambition definitely is to find the best balance of having a strong offer accessible to everyone and also an optimisation of the ticketing programme."

On the topic of the new purchasing platform, Estanguet added: "This is something different and new from the habits of the past, where people, once they have been drawn, they will have the guarantee that they can choose the tickets available, and pay, and have the tickets.

"In the past people first were going to the platform to buy the tickets.

"And then the draw followed, and there was frustration for the people that went through the process having made choices of the tickets and unfortunately not being successful in the draw.

"To limit the frustration and also to have a more effective process we have changed the system. There will be at first a period of time - one month, two months - where people will go to the platform to register their interest to be part of the draw.

"But once they are picked in the draw they will go to the platform, make their choices, and have the guarantee that they will have the tickets they want to purchase."

Estanguet stressed that the best chances of gaining priority access to tickets would be through membership of the Paris 2024 Club - which has been set up for fans and supporters of the Games.

Asked by insidethegames about Paris 2024 ticket prices at the top end of the budget, Estanguet replied: "It’s not set at the moment because the launch of the ticketing programme will be by February 2023 and we wanted to start this first level of prices which are very important in the approach of having popular Games accessible to everyone.

"The message we want to spread is that with this ticketing programme we will invite the world.

"It will be a new way also because on this platform from day one, people in France but also all over the world will have the same chance to purchase a ticket.

"And with a guarantee of a good number of tickets at very accessible prices.

"That is the very strong message we wanted to send with the first decision of the Paris 2024 Board meeting.

"Then we will have to adapt a little bit the prices at the top to reach our target revenue of €1.1 billion.

"So that’s why we haven’t set at the moment the full list of prices in the different sessions.

"We will have more than 13 million tickets over 1000 sessions so it’s a huge amount of work over the coming months to define the different lists of prices."