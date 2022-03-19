Paris 2024 Athletes’ Commission President Martin Fourcade has hit back at criticism of the basketball venue for the Olympic Games, insisting it "meets all the criteria" set by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Several French players have taken to social media in recent days to slam the "embarrassing" selection of Hall Six at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre as a stage for basketball matches at Paris 2024.

There have been reports that the nine-metre ceiling at the venue would be the lowest-ever for an Olympics, while other concerns have been expressed over the humidity in the sports hall due to a lack of ventilation.

It has also been reported that FIBA has raised issues over the suitability of the location, called the South Paris Arena, for the preliminary phase and quarter-final fixtures and suggested that the Porte de la Chapelle, which is due to host badminton and rhythmic gymnastics events, could be used instead.

However, Fourcade, an International Olympic Committee member, insists Hall Six has reached the requirements to be an Olympic venue in two years’ time.

Evan Fournier is among the critics of the selection of Hall Six at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre as a basketball venue for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"It's one of the specificities of these Olympics," Fourcade told RMC Sport.

"We mix several sports on a site not only specific to basketball.

"The place meets all the criteria set by the International Basketball Federation, which requires a ceiling height of 7 meters.

"There, there are nine.

"It's probably not the standards of an NBA room, but I think it's also what we like at the Olympics."

The five-time Olympic biathlon champion’s comments have been criticised on social media by Andrew Albicy and Evan Fournier, members of the French men’s basketball team that claimed silver at last year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

"I don't understand, is it the organization of the Winter Olympics?” Fourner wrote in a post on Twitter.

"I feel like you just don't give a fuck about the sports.

"You give us two-bullet excuses to justify your catastrophic organisation.

"Stop trying to put us to sleep."

.@jeuxolympiques @FIBA @TonyEstanguet @Anne_Hidalgo @Paris2024



Are you really gonna let the best team sports of the event be played in this location?



I don’t know who’s in charge but you have to do better for basketball! pic.twitter.com/fPSb2iRw3l — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) March 16, 2022

Fourner has been a vocal critic of the venue choice as he previously claimed Paris 2024’s plans showed a "lack of respect towards players".

"We are Olympic vice-champions, we're playing at home, and they don’t guarantee a real room?" Fournier said.

"If so, they’re suckers and they’re kidding us.

"And they really think of playing Team USA, whose stars are worth tens of millions and play in giant arenas every night, under these conditions?"

Fellow silver medallists Nicolas Batum and Vincent Poirier also expressed their criticism on social media earlier this week.

"I don't know who is in charge of selecting the rooms for the 2024 Olympics but bro you'll have to wake up because you're embarrassing us in the eyes of the world there," Poirer posted on Twitter.

The Bercy Arena is due to host the later stages of the basketball tournaments at Paris 2024.

The United States are the defending men's and women's Olympic champions in basketball.