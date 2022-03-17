Mark England has been named as Britain's Paris 2024 Chef de Mission for the third successive Summer Olympic Games.

The move makes him the fifth person to lead the country at the Olympics three times.

Britain finished second on the medals table at Rio 2016, with its team of 366 collecting 27 golds, 23 silvers and 17 bronzes.

At Tokyo 2020, the 376 British athletes amassed 22 golds, 20 silvers and 22 bronzes.

England has attended 10 Olympic Games in a leadership position, and is also Chef de Mission for England at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He is excited at the prospect of leading his country's preparations for the Games in two years' time once again.

"There remains no greater honour than being asked to lead Team GB as Chef de Mission at the Olympic Games," England said.

Britain finished fourth on the medals table at Tokyo 2020 with 22 golds ©Getty Images

"I am proud and humbled to support our exceptional athletes and sports in competition at the world’s greatest sporting event.

"Paris 2024 will be an incredible Games for Team GB and the British public can look forward to another wonderful summer of sporting achievement from the country’s finest athletes."

British Olympic Association chair Sir Hugh Robertson claimed that England had proved himself to be a very suitable Chef de Mission.

"We are delighted to announce Mark England as our Chef de Mission for Paris 2024," he commented.

"His leadership through the Rio and Tokyo Games was outstanding and I know he carries the confidence of athletes and sports alike."

The French capital Paris is set to host the Olympics for the third time in 2024, which is 100 years on from when it last staged the Games.