Paris 2024 are expected to continue with plans to hold shooting events at La Courneuve, while Porte de Versailles exhibition centre is likely to remain a venue for basketball competition.

Doubts have been raised over La Courneuve remaining as the shooting venue for the Olympic Games in recent months.

Terrain des Essences, a former military ground, requires decontamination before being permitted to stage Olympic and Paralympic events.

The site was bombarded during the Second World War which led to the emptying of army fuel tanks, polluting soil and groundwater.

A potential move to the National Centre for Sport Shooting in Châteauroux has been floated in recent weeks, although organisers have insisted this is currently not an option being discussed.

Paris 2024 has said a meeting will be held to analyse the project at La Courneuve, which they say remains the venue for shooting events at the Games.

"A technical working meeting was held a few days ago on the initiative of the DIJOP (Interministerial Delegation to the Olympic and Paralympic Games), with representatives of the State and SOLIDEO on the subject of the shooting site of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Paris 2024 said, according to Francs Jeux.

"This exchange made it possible to share the analysis of the technical and calendar challenges of the project to develop the temporary site of La Courneuve, identified following additional studies carried out by the organising committee.

"All the players in the file have confirmed their wish to find solutions so that the Courneuve site can host the shooting events in 2024.

"The organisation of the shooting events in Châteauroux is not an option.

"A political meeting will be organised in the coming days with the elected officials of Seine-Saint-Denis to bring out solutions to ensure the development of the site within the time limits, in compliance with environmental commitments, and to meet the specifications from the IOC and the International Shooting Federation."

The venue for the opening week of Paris 2024 basketball competitions has reportedly been a topic of discussion ©Getty Images

Several events have already been moved away from the Seine-Saint-Denis area of Paris.

Volleyball, badminton and swimming were moved away from the area, while a planned hosting of water polo on the Marville site was rejected.

Rugby sevens has been moved into the area at the Stade de France, as well as sport climbing, which is to take place at a permanent facility between La Courneuve and Dugny-Le Bourget.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has expressed concerns over the suitability of the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre for competition.

The venue is set to host preliminary and quarter-final matches during the Games.

FIBA is claimed to have suggested the Porte de la Chapelle, which is home to badminton and rhythmic gymnastics events, could stage competition.

L’Equipe reported that Paris 2024’s plans remain unchanged for the basketball events.

The Paris-Bercy Arena is due to host semi-final and final matches at the Games.