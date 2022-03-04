The Russian Football Union (RFU) has announced it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) against FIFA’s and UEFA’s decision to ban Russian international teams and clubs from competitions.

The RFU said it will now launch one lawsuit against the two governing bodies in an attempt to reverse the banning orders and ensure the men’s team can play in the qualifying playoffs for the Qatar World Cup scheduled for later this year.

The RFU added they will seek compensation in damages and the suspension of competitions they were expected to participate in if they win the appeal.

"In order to ensure the possibility of the participation of Russian teams in the next scheduled matches, the RFU will insist on an expedited procedure for considering the case," the statement read.

"If FIFA and UEFA refuse such a procedure, a requirement will be put forward for the introduction of interim measures in the form of suspension of FIFA and UEFA decisions, as well as competitions in which Russian teams were supposed to participate.

"The RFU believes that FIFA and UEFA did not have a legal basis when deciding on the removal of Russian teams.

"It violated the fundamental rights of the RFU as a member of FIFA and UEFA, including the right to take part in competitions."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, left, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, banned the RFU from international football ©Getty Images

Furthermore, the union claimed the decision "violated the principle of sports and the rules of fair play" as the two governing bodies were put "under pressure from direct rivals" in the qualification process.

"The Russian Football Union was also not given the right to present its position, which violated the fundamental right to defence," the union said.

"In addition, when making decisions, FIFA and UEFA did not take into account other possible options for action, except for the complete exclusion of participants from the competition from Russia."

Last week, FIFA initially allowed Russia to play but under the name "Football Union of Russia" and their national team flag or anthem would not appear at matches.

Numerous nations criticised the decision, with Czech Republic, Poland and Sweden refusing to play Russia in the qualifier because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA, in partnership with UEFA, furthered their decision within 24 hours by outright banning Russian teams from competitions after the International Olympic Committee recommended such an act.

Saint Petersburg was due to host the Champions League final this year, but UEFA stripped them of hosting rights and handed them to Paris instead.

The ban resulted in Spartak Moscow being kicked out of the UEFA Europa League.

The United Nations has reported more than a million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion, while hundreds more have died.