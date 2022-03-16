Karate to allow wider representation of refugees in international competitions

Refugee athletes are to be permitted to take part in the Karate 1-Premier League, considered the most important league event in the sport.

They will also be able to compete in Karate 1 - Series A events after official approval was given for the decision by the Executive Committee of the World Karate Federation (WKF).

"Refugee athletes will compete under the WKF flag and under the same conditions as their participation at the World Championships," a WKF bulletin said.

They have been allowed to take part in the World Championships since 2016 when brothers Mohammad and Mohannad Al Ali both took part at the event held in Linz, and in 2018 Amir Khani and Wael Shueb both participated in the 2018 World Championships in Madrid.

Karateka Wael Shueb was a Refugee Olympic Team member in Tokyo © Getty Images

Refugee athletes had been assisted in their preparation by a mentor.

Khani returned to compete again at the 2021 World Championships in Dubai where the "Refugee Karate Team" was completed by Hammon Derafshipour.

Earlier in the year, Wael Shueb and Derafshipour had both competed in Tokyo as karate made its Olympic debut.

Karate ace Hamoon Derafshipour left Iran for Canada so that his wife could train him ahead of #Tokyo2020. Now qualified under the IOC Refugee Olympic Team, Hamoon is set for his @Olympics debut. 🥋@Refugees#RefugeeOlympicTeam #StrongerTogether #Hope #Tokyo2020 #OlympicRefuge pic.twitter.com/DcSG00DmAF — Refugee Olympic Team (@RefugeesOlympic) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, refugees will also be permitted to take part in the European Championships for the first time.

The European Karate Federation (EKF) will allow one refugee athlete per category at open, senior and under-21 divisions for the first time.