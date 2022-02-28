The World Karate Federation (WKF) has stripped Russia of Karate 1-Premier League hosting rights following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has been due to hold the fifth leg of the series from October 7 to 9, but will no longer do so.

A unanimous decision was made by the governing body's Executive Bureau to relocate the competition.

It claims to have already started an active search for a new host and is determined to ensure five Karate 1-Premier League events take place in 2022.

"The WKF would like to express its hope for a prompt reestablishment of peace, normality, and stability in Eastern Europe and in the world," a WKF statement read.

"With the protection of all karate athletes at its core, the WKF will continue doing its utmost to ensure the best conditions for athletes at all WKF events."

Moscow in Russia was due to stage the final Karate 1-Premier League event of the year ©WKF

The first competition of the year took place in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates from February 18 to 20.

Porto in Portugal is set to stage the next event, from April 22 to 24, while Rabat in Morocco is scheduled to host from May 13 to 15.

As it stands, the Azeri capital of Baku will stage the final leg from September 2 to 4, but a replacement for Moscow is hoped to be found.

The decision comes as the international sporting community continues to condemn Russia's actions.

Events scheduled to take place in the country are being rapidly cancelled or re-located, following an International Olympic Committee call for International Federations to do so.

The World Junior Swimming Championships due to be held in Kazan were cancelled, the UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg has been moved to Paris and the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg has also been cancelled, among the dozens of impacted international events..