The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has launched an independent investigation following the death of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan during the recent AIBA Youth World Championships in Poland.

The governing body said the independent process will "investigate and review the circumstances of his participation in the Championships, his injury, his treatment and the protocols followed on that occasion".

AIBA said its internal reviews have concluded that the governing body’s protocols were properly followed after an assessment of the information that is currently available.

The wider investigation with independent expertise will consider all available materials, including those of public authorities, according to AIBA.

Terms of reference are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Al-Swaisat died on April 26 at the age of 19.

He had been admitted to hospital 11 days prior after collapsing in the third round of an under-81 kilograms contest with Anton Winogradow of Estonia at the World Championships in Kielce.

Al-Swaisat underwent surgery on his brain at the hospital.

Rashid Al-Swaisat died at the age of 19 last month ©JOC

"Deaths in boxing are extremely rare and AIBA is determined to ensure that the circumstances of this tragedy are fully and completely clarified and that any and all lessons are learned, in order to maintain its total commitment to the wellbeing of boxers," AIBA said in a statement.

"AIBA will continue to do everything it can to support Rashed’s family, friends and teammates at this immensely difficult time."

The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) last month wrote to the country’s boxing Federation to request information on procedures implemented at the event.

The JOC sought information from the Jordan Boxing Federation, AIBA and local organisers.

A local police investigation is reportedly examining the circumstances of the incident which led to the injury to Al-Swaisat.