The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has requested information on procedures implemented by the Jordan Boxing Federation around the International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championships, following the death of Rashid Al-Swaisat.

Al-Swaisat died on Monday (April 26) at the age of 19.

He had been admitted to hospital 11 days prior after collapsing in the third round of an under-81 kilograms contest with Anton Winogradow of Estonia at the World Championships in Kielce.

Al-Swaisat underwent surgery on his brain in the hospital.

The JOC is seeking further information around the circumstances of Al-Swaisat’s death.

The organisation wrote to the Jordan Boxing Federation, requesting information from the national body, the International Boxing Association and local organisers.

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/UGKVupJT4e — AIBA (@AIBA_Boxing) April 27, 2021

"First of all, we offer our condolences to ourselves, the family of the deceased, the sports family, and the Jordan Boxing Federation, on the death of the national team player for the youth category, Rashid Al-Swaisat, and we ask God Almighty to bless his soul," the JOC wrote in the letter.

"Please provide us, within a maximum of two working days, with all the procedures that were implemented by you, before, during, and after the participation of the national youth team in the World Championship, which was held in Poland, during which the late Rashid Al-Swaisat was injured.

"Also, please contact the International Boxing Federation and the Organising Committee of the tournament to provide us, through you, with all the procedures and investigations that accompanied the accident and the death of the late player, as quickly as possible."

A local police investigation is reportedly underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident which led to the injury to Al-Swaisat.

There is no indication of criminal misconduct and there is no investigation in the prosecutors office at this stage.