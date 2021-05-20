A Lausanne hospital chief has been placed in charge of an independent investigation commissioned by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to probe the death of Jordan's Rashed Al-Swaisat.

Vincent Gremeaux, who leads the Centre for Sport Medicine at the Lausanne University Hospital, will review the circumstances of Al-Swaisat's participation at the AIBA Youth World Championships in Poland, where he tragically passed away.

The 19-year-old died on April 26 after collapsing in the ring 11 days earlier, in the third round of his light-heavyweight bout with Estonia's Anton Vinogradov.

Gremeaux is also an associate professor at the University of Lausanne's Faculty of Biology, in the Institute of Sport Sciences, Orthopaedics and Trauma.

He will study Al-Swaisat's medical history, his injury and treatment and the protocols followed at the Championships in Kielce.

A wider investigation with independent expertise will also consider all other available materials.

"I am pleased to provide my support to AIBA in this matter," said Gremeaux.

Rashed Al-Swaisat tragically died at the AIBA Youth World Championships in Poland ©JOC

"My specific tasks as an independent expert are to help clarify the exact course of events that led to the boxer's death and to review the protocols and treatments that were followed and administered on the occasion of this accident."

AIBA announced that it would commission an independent investigation earlier this month.

But the governing body said its internal reviews have concluded that its protocols were properly followed after an assessment of the information that is currently available.

A local police investigation is also reportedly underway, while the Jordan Olympic Committee has requested information from AIBA, local organisers and the Jordan Boxing Federation.

"AIBA is determined to ensure that we learn every possible lesson from Rashed's tragic death," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Boxing has made huge progress in terms of safety and we are fortunate that such injuries are extremely rare in our sport.

"The wellbeing of boxers is our top priority and we are grateful to have the support of independent experts in protecting boxers' health."