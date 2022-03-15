Scotland to play Poland in friendly to raise funds to support humanitarian response in Ukraine

Scotland have announced that they will play Poland in a friendly later this month, with donations from each ticket sold due to go towards the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) humanitarian response in Ukraine.

The fixture has been scheduled for Thursday March 24, the date Scotland were due to play Ukraine in their FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier, before the match was postponed due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus.

Poland were scheduled to play Russia in a World Cup playoff qualifier on the same date.

Russia is currently banned from competing in World Cup qualification, as a result of being thrown out of competitions by UEFA and FIFA.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport today threw out an appeal to temporarily lift a suspension against Russian national teams and clubs from UEFA competitions.

If the verdict had gone the other way, Russia’s men’s national side could have participated in World Cup qualifying playoffs later this year.

Tickets for the Poland fixture go on sale today to members of the Scotland Supporters Club, followed by general sale from Thursday (March 17).

For every ticket sold £10 ($13/€12) will go to UNICEF’s appeal to support people in Ukraine.

Scotland were due to play Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier playoff later this month, but will now play Poland in a friendly on that date instead ©Getty Images

Hampden Park has capacity for just under 52,000 fans, and the Scottish Football Association predicts that if the stadium is sold out, a six-figure sum could be raised for UNICEF.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson said: "As a father, the images of children in Ukraine has been heart-breaking to watch.

"When we were informed that the match against Ukraine would be postponed then working in partnership with Robert (Lewandowski) and the Polish squad to do our bit to help the situation was a no-brainer.

"We send our love and prayers to our fellow participants across Ukraine’s football community and hope that the money raised by this match will help the tremendous efforts already made by UNICEF in Ukraine and in helping the refugee situation."

Jon Sparkes, chief executive at the UK Committee for UNICEF added: "The escalating conflict in Ukraine continues to pose an immediate threat to the lives and wellbeing of the country’s 7.5 million children.

"The situation is deteriorating, with more families every day forced to leave their homes in search of safety. That is why we are intensifying our action on the ground.

"Being involved in this fundraising friendly allows us to continue our aid for those that need it most.

"In practical terms this means providing children and their families with access to clean water and nutritious food and making sure that child health and protection services are sustained."