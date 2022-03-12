EUBC President slams plan to have as many women boxers as men at Paris 2024 Olympics

The International Boxing Association (IBA) wants as many women as men to appear in the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but its proposed qualification system to achieve this has received short shrift from the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) leader.

There would be six weight categories for women - up by one compared to Tokyo 2020 - and seven for men - down by one - under the IBA plans.

While men would still have one more medal event, the IBA wants there to be the same number of athlete quota spots for the two sexes.

The IBA's qualification system is in the works as it bids to regain its Olympic recognition - an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force oversaw the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 - but not everyone is in favour.

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli claims the plan "contradicts the health precautions that for 75 years have prevented the category limits from being too wide in order to protect the health of athletes" and also says men's boxing is being marginalised.

Men's weight limits would be 12 kilograms apart, Falcinelli writes in his monthly newsletter.

"Such a high weight difference, especially in the lower weight categories, corresponds to different body mass and muscle structures, which could become a determining factor for the head traumas", Falcinelli quotes physician Francesco Rondoni as saying.

Franco Falcinelli has claimed men's boxing is being marginalised in the quest for gender parity ©Getty Images

The IBA Board of Directors member goes on to rail against what he sees as men being punished in the name of gender equality.

"Another proposal that appears more surprising is the assignment of the same 'Quota Places': 124 men and 124 women", writes Falcinelli.

"If this means affirming the principle of gender equality we must have the courage to say that this choice represents a drastic marginalization [sic] of men compared to women!

"Gender Equality shall not be promoted by penalizing males!

"The number of male boxers all over the world outweighs that of women.

"The 7 categories for men include less boxers than for women who can count on a greater number of participants in 6 categories.

"Therefore, reduction of male boxers, who will take part in the Olympic Games, in each category brings lower technical level of the weight category itself.

"In the female 60kg category there are 28 athletes, which will be difficult to select if you want to respect the principles of quality and sporting merit."

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Kellie Harrington was recently voted Ireland's most-admired sportsperson ©Getty Images

The IOC says exact gender parity in terms of participation will be met for the first time at Paris 2024.

With strengthening gender equality among the IOC's stated goals, an IBA proposal which had more men heading to the Games than women would be unlikely to help its attempts to regain Olympic recognition.

The IBA has been told it must address concerns over governance, financial transparency, sustainability and refereeing and judging if the IOC is to lift its suspension.

Boxing has also been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028, but IOC President Thomas Bach insisted there was a "roadmap" for the sport to be reinstated.

Stockholm 1921 is the only of the last 27 editions of the Summer Olympic Games not to feature boxing.

Women's boxing did not feature at the Olympics until London 2012, however.

Only last year a new EUBC Constitution claimed to champion gender equality and athlete representation was adopted.

A minimum of three women will have a seat on the EUBC Board of Directors after the next elective Congress, thanks to the new document.