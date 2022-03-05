The Boxing Federation of Russia (BFR) has claimed its athletes are being used as "hostages" by the International Boxing Federation (IBA), now led by its former secretary general Umar Kremlev.

The IBA yesterday became the latest world governing body to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in international competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

They had already announced that they would not be hosting any competitions in Russia or Belarus.

Russia had been due to host a revamped World Cup in June.

"In the current situation, the Russian Boxing Federation firmly adheres to the position of the Russian Olympic Committee voiced the day before following the meeting of the ROC Executive Committee," the RBF said in a statement.

"Sports should under any circumstances remain out of politics, and it is unacceptable to use athletes as hostages in order to achieve the goals of various geopolitical forces.

"Federation of Boxing in Russia and the entire boxing community of our country are deeply convinced that any decision that violates the foundations of the international Olympic Movement is unlawful."

Umar Kremlev is a former secretary general of the Russian Boxing Federation before being elected President of IBA, who have now banned Russian and Belarus athletes from competing ©RBF

Kremlev had led the RBF until he was elected President of the IBA in December 2020.

The statement posted on IBA’s website last night tellingly did not make any reference to Kremlev, who had previously insisted that Russian state-owned energy firm Gazprom will remain as the International Federation’s main sponsor.

IBA is the third International Federation led by a Russian to have suspended athletes from that country.

It follows the International Sport Shooting Federation, headed by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, and the International Fencing Federation, whose President Alisher Usmanov has temporarily stood aside after being sanctioned by the European Union and United Kingdom for his alleged close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The first major event that Russian boxers will miss is set to be the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, due to take place between May 6 and 21.

At the last Championships in Ulan-Ude three years ago, Russia finished top of the medals table with three golds for Ekaterina Paltceva in the light flyweight, Liliya Aetbaeva in the flyweight and Zemfira Magomedalieva in the light heavyweight.

The men are also set to miss the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Championships, due to take place between May 21 and 31 in Yerevan in Armenia.

Russia finished third at the last Championships at Minsk in 2019, when it was held as part of the European Games, with three medals, including a gold from Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in the heavyweight division.

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov won the gold medal at the last EUBC Championships in Minsk three years ago but Russian boxers are set to be banned from this year's event in Yerevan ©Getty Images

The women’s European Championships are currently due to be held in Ulan-Ude in Russia between July 21 and 31.

The EUBC have already announced they will not host any events in Russia for the near future but have so far not made an official announcement about stripping the Championships from Ulan-Ude.

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli has condemned Russia for the invasion of Ukraine but also cast doubt over the potential long-term implications of banning the country’s athletes.

"We pray intensely for the good of humanity, for peace and shared harmony to return soon between two brother nations, Russia and Ukraine," Falcinelli said.

"Nevertheless, the search for peace cannot be one-sided, but first of all Russia must stop the war machine that is causing so much suffering to the Ukrainian people.

"Facing terrible war scenario, after centuries of neutrality and despite the Olympic Charter, sport has also been involved and invited to take official actions.

"I don’t know how effective discriminatory actions against individual athletes can be, but this involvement of Olympic sport opens up a disturbing prospect: will we have to apply it in all current and future conflicts in the world?"