EUBC adopts new constitution with focus on gender equality and athlete representation

The European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) Extraordinary General Assembly has unanimously adopted a new constitution.

The new document will give the EUBC larger representation within the International Boxing Association (AIBA) community, it is claimed, and means the next EUBC President will sit on AIBA's Board of Directors.

Athlete representation has been considered will the establishment of the EUBC Athletes' Committee enshrined in the document, and there is now a mechanism for fostering gender equality.

A minimum of three women will have a seat on the EUBC Board of Directors after the next elective Congress.

Two Athletes' Commission members - the chair and another, who should be of both genders - will join them.

Definite terms of office for the President and Board members, and policies to prevent conflict of interest - such as preventing directors sitting on the technical committees - have also been set.

The body currently known as the EUBC Executive Committee is being rebranded as the Board.

EUBC President Franco Falcinelli, centre, joined with the Extraordinary General Assembly virtually to see in the new constitution ©EUBC

"The new EUBC Constitution in my opinion clearly shows that the EUBC is ready to make a jump into the future, making our Confederation a leading body in the boxing community and also ensuring the our member federations and our boxers will be in a position to work and compete at the best of their capabilities and skills," EUBC President Franco Falcinelli said.

Falcinelli, the former head of the Italian Boxing Federation, is currently joined by two vice-presidents and 13 others on the EUBC Executive Committee.

Just two of the 16 Executive Committee members are women.

The new, more progressive constitution reinforces the EUBC's aim to promote and support the growth of boxing within Europe.