Brian McKeever won a record-equalling 16th men's Winter Paralympic gold medal in the middle-distance vision impaired cross-country race at Beijing 2022 to equal Germany's Gerd Schönfelder in style.

The Canadian legend put in a blistering performance at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre and flew across the line after 33min 6.6sec to beat closest competitor Zebastian Modin of Sweden by 59.7sec.

Ukraine's Dmytro Suiarko then pocketed the bronze medal with a time of 34:08.1 at the end of the 12.5 kilometres.

McKeever now has the chance to become the outright leader in men's Winter Paralympic gold medals in tomorrow's relay events.

The 42-year-old has won his gold medals across a span of 20 years, with the first coming at Salt Lake City 2002.

Shortly after McKeever's finish, Wang Chenyang of China put in a magnificent performance to seal victory after 33:07.8 in the men's standing race for what is the first Paralympic medal of his career.

The hosts were looking good value for a podium sweep before France's Benjamin Daviet stole second late on with a time of 33:09.1, narrowly missing out on the title.

Long-distance silver medallist Cai Jiayun of China had to settle for bronze, 10.7sec off the pace, with compatriot Liu Xiaobin bumped off the podium.

Germany's youngest athlete in the Beijing 2022 delegation, Linn Kazmaier, won a remarkable gold medal in the women's 10km vision impaired with 41:40.8 on the clock.

The 15-year-old launched a late charge for the line to take the victory away from China's Wang Yue, who eventually clocked in 39.9sec behind.

Sprint gold medallist Carina Edlinger of Austria rounded out the top three after 43:13.9 to shockingly deny Ukraine's Oksana Shyshkova a podium place after her long-distance gold and sprint silver.

The women's standing saw Ukraine's Oleksandra Kononova secure her first Paralympic cross-country gold medal since Vancouver 2010.

Kononova led for the majority of the race and surged over the line in 43:01.2, ahead of Canadian Natalie Wilkes' 43:29.7.

Wilkes pipped Kononova's compatriot Iryna Bui by just 1.9sec, while Norway's Vilde Nilsen suffered a huge drop off and ended up fifth overall despite tussling with Kononova for first in the first half of the race.

More follows.