McKeever makes it 14 Paralympic gold medals after surging to long-distance cross-country victory

Brian McKeever won an incredible 14th Paralympic gold medal after easing to victory in the men's long-distance vision impaired cross-country race at Beijing 2022, while there was also a third gold medal of the Games for Japan courtesy of Taiki Kawayoke.

McKeever, who has more than a quarter of Canada's all-time Winter Paralympic golds, finished the race's 20 kilometres after 55min 36.7sec to win at a canter.

He was followed across the line by the United States' Jake Adicoff, who had to settle for another silver medal.

The 26-year-old Californian finished as runner-up in the Pyeongchang 2018 middle-distance race.

Adicoff had been given an outside chance for the title after taking the 12.5km gold at the Lillehammer 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships.

However, he was simply unable to match McKeever's speed over the additional distance and finished 3:17.7 back.

While others collapsed and tried to regain their breath in the finish area, the Calgary native shrugged his shoulders and laughed at the camera with guides Russell Kennedy and Graham Nishikawa.

Rounding out the podium was Sweden's Zebastian Modin in 1 hour 1min 34.4sec, dealing heartbreak to Finland's Inkki Inola.

Inola had produced a stunning improvement on his Pyeongchang 2018 performance where he finished 10th but missed out on the medals by 1:29 following Modin's powerful surge to the line late on.

Earlier on, Kawayoke joined Alpine skiers Momoka Muraoka and Taiki Morii as a Japanese Beijing 2022 Paralympics gold medallist.

The 2019 world champion pulled off an unexpected win after 52:52.8 to pip Chinese pair Cai Jiayun and Qiu Mingyang to the title.

Cai finished first and set a time of 54:27.7 which went unbeaten for 13 finishes until Kawayoke delivered the killer blow.

Qiu was just two seconds slower than Cai, which was still enough to knock pre-race favourite Mark Arendz of Canada off the podium.

More follows.