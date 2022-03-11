Britain's Nordic skier Steve Arnold has been given a minute chance of competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in China, despite meeting the pre-departure requirements.

Arnold is currently awaiting results from further confirmatory tests before receiving a final decision.

"ParalympicsGB is supporting local public health authorities in China with further testing and organisers are aware that Steve’s current test results are highly likely to be the result of an earlier infection," read a British Paralympic Association (BPA) statement.

"ParalympicsGB and Beijing 2022 organisers are in constant contact and the ParalympicsGB welfare team, assisted by local medical and language support organised by ParalympicsGB, are supporting Steve while tests are ongoing.

Travelling out late due to Covid not the start I wanted. It’s going to be a whistle-stop tour but can’t wait to get on that start line & give it my all. Thanks to my F&F for keeping me positive + @ParalympicGB @GBSnowsport team for all their support in making this happen 🙏💪🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/p3T0sA0JSm — Steve Arnold (@stevearnold79) March 7, 2022

The BPA claim that its main priority is the health of its athletes and that the decision to send Arnold to the Games was made following extensive discussions between the athlete, GB Snowsport and medical experts based in Britain and China.

"The decision to travel considered all implications while supporting Steve’s strong desire to participate at the Games," the statement added.

"ParalympicsGB continues to support Steve and his ambitions to compete in his remaining events."

Arnold had hoped to compete in the men's sitting sprint cross-country race at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre but still has a slim chance of being eligible for the 10-kilometre and relay events.

Across coronavirus testing carried out by Beijing 2022 officials, there has been one confirmed positive case among athletes on each of the last three days with a cumulative total of 206 since January 23.