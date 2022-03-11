McKeever will "not think about" prospect of breaking men's record for Winter Paralympic gold medals

Canadian legend Brian McKeever has the chance to equal Gerd Schönfelder's men's record of 16 Winter Paralympic gold medals tomorrow in the vision impaired middle-distance cross-country skiing race, but insists he will "not think about" the landmark.

Should McKeever win, he could then become the outright leader in men's Winter Olympic gold medals, providing Canada triumph in the 4x2.5 open relay on the final day of competition.

McKeever has already collected two cross-country gold medals at Beijing 2022, but is putting the milestone to the back of his mind saying.

"I've never thought about any of them [records], so I will continue to not think about them and just keep going one race at a time and trying to enjoy this," the 42-year-old said.

German Schönfelder achieved the feat in Alpine skiing from Albertville 1992 to Vancouver 2010 across the giant slalom, downhill, super-G, slalom and super combined disciplines.

The sprint victory on Wednesday (March 9) was the most important win for McKeever, as he claims it is the most difficult.

Yet McKeever has remarkably still won it in every edition of the Games since 2010.

"This is the race that is hardest for us to win," McKeever said.

Brian McKeever, left, won his 15th Paralympic gold medal in the Beijing 2022 men's vision impaired cross-country sprint ©Getty Images

"My least favourite race.

"I said yesterday that I think I would rather race a 220km in Sweden next month than do another sprint, but here we are.

"It was fun.

"Russ [Kennedy, McKeever's guide] skied that race to perfection and the skis were amazing.

"That was a big key, just to make sure we had some competitive boards."

McKeever has indicated he will retire after Beijing 2022, so this week's remaining races could be his last.