McKeever strikes again as Zheng and Yang complete golden cross-country double with sprint success at Beijing 2022

Canada's Brian McKeever captured his 15th Winter Paralympic gold medal while Zheng Peng and Yang Hongqiong completed golden doubles to ensure more cross-country success for host nations China at Beijing 2022.

There were six sprint golds on offer on a busy day of sprint racing at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, with China and Canada securing two apiece.

Peng topped a Chinese one-two in the men's sitting final as he got the better of Mao Zhongwu to claim his second gold of the Games.

There was little between the two before Zheng found an extra gear in the final stretch to pull away from Mao to win in 2min 42.4sec, adding to the long distance title he achieved in Beijing.

Mao finished second behind Zheng in that race and had to settle for silver again as he crossed the finish line in 2:44.9.

Canada's Collin Cameron battled hard but was unable to catch the Chinese duo as he came third in 2:46.3.

Yang held off Oksana Masters of the United States in the women's sitting final to claim her second gold of Beijing 2022.

Masters overtook Li Panpan and had Yang in her sights but the Chinese athlete triumphed in 3:18.2 to add to her long distance success.

The American claimed silver in 3:19.9, with Li earning bronze in 3:31.0.

France's Benjamin Daviet showed true grit and determination to secure gold in the men's free technique standing.

Daviet dug deep to pull away from Germany's Marco Maier and Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi to take the title in 3:07.5.

Maier sealed silver in 3:08.8 with Vovchynskyi taking bronze in 3:09.3.

Canada's Natalie Wilkie timed her race to perfection as she secured women's sprint free technique standing gold, adding to her long distance triumph.

China's Zhao Zhiqing got off to a superb start, holding the early lead before being overtaken by Norway's Vilde Nilsen who surged in front.

Nilsen was in pole position heading into the final stretch but Wilkie managed to reel her in before overhauling the Norwegian to clinch victory in 4:05.1.

Carina Edlinger celebrates with guide Lorenz Josef Lampl after winning women's sprint free technique vision impaired gold ©Getty Images

Silver was won by Nilsen in 4:08.1, while American Sydney Peterson also produced a strong second half of the race to bag bronze in 4:12.1.

McKeever, who is expected to end his career after Beijing 2022, added another title to his glittering Winter Paralympic collection as he earned the men's free technique vision impaired title for the fourth time.

France's Anthony Chalencon set the early pace before being overtaken by Jake Adicoff of the US, Sweden's Zebastian Modin and McKeever.

It looked like it might be a real tussle for top spot but McKeever, guided by Russell Kennedy, showed all his experience as he forged ahead to take the title in 3:19.5.

Adicoff had to settle for silver in 3:20.3, with Modin sealing bronze in 3:37.8.

Austria's four-time world champion Carina Edlinger came out on top in the women's sprint free technique vision impaired final to secure her first Winter Paralympic gold.

Guided by Lorenz Josef Lampl, Edlinger, a bronze medallist at Pyeongchang 2018, swept aside the field as she triumphed in 3:49.6.

Ukraine's Oksana Shyshkova clinched silver in 3:56.4, with Germany's Linn Kazmaier overcoming compatriot Leonie Maria Walter to secure bronze in 4:05.2.