Ukraine’s Football Association has called for the nation’s record appearance maker Anatoliy Tymoschuk to be sanctioned over his continued silence over the war in the country and his work for Russian club side Zenit St. Petersburg.

The former national team captain earned 144 caps for Ukraine during his playing career, including being a key member of the team that reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals at Germany in 2006.

His club career included a nine-year spell with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk and four years at German side Bayern Munich, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

Tymoschuk played for Zenit St. Petersburg either side of his spell with Bayern Munich, where he won the Russian Premier League on two occasions at the UEFA Cup in 2008.

He became an assistant coach of the team in 2017 following his retirement and has remained in the role, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Football Association has criticised his silence and continuing involvement with the Russian club amid the war.

Anatoliy Tymoschuk, left, has worked as an assistant manager at Zenit St. Petersburg since 2017 ©Getty Images

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoschuk, the former captain of the Ukrainian national team, not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," a statement from the Ukrainian Football Association’s Ethics and Fair Play Committee read.

"At a time when another former club, FC Bayern Munich (Munich), publishes statements and holds actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoschuk continues to remain silent and work for the club of the aggressor.

"By making this conscious choice, Tymoschuk damages the image of Ukrainian football."

The Committee has requested Tymoschuk be excluded from the official register of Ukrainian national teams, effectively wiping his 144 caps.

The Committee also called for Tymoschuk to be stripped of his coaching licence, all state awards and honorary titles, as well as Ukrainian Premier League, Ukrainian Cup and Ukrainian Super Cup titles and runners-up medals.

Anatoliy Tymoschuk's former club Bayern Munich, who he lifted the European Champions League with in 2013, have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy ended his contract with Zenit by mutual consent earlier this month, following the outbreak of war.

The FIFA Council announced on Monday (March 7) that it would allow foreign players and coaches to temporarily suspend their contracts with Football Union of Russia registered clubs until the end of the season on June 30.

This would allow them to join other clubs without facing consequences.

Earlier this month German manager Daniel Farke and his coaching team left Russian Premier League side Krasnodar, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Farke had been appointed in January, but did not manage any matches at the club due to the Russian winter break.