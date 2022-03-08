Kendall Gretsch of the United States won a thrilling biathlon battle with compatriot Oksana Masters in the women's middle-distance sitting race at Beijing 2022, while Ukraine secured a podium sweep in the women's standing.

Gretsch was up against compatriot Masters in an anticipated clash, with the former given the favourite tag following her gold medal in Saturday's (March 5) sprint event.

Masters led for seven of the 10 kilometres but tailed off and allowed a late Gretsch surge to get the better of her.

Gretsch, who won sprint gold at Pyeongchang 2018, crossed the line after 33min 12.3 sec.

Despite being penalised for one miss at the shooting range, she beat Masters - who was flawless with the rifle - by 8.7sec.

Anja Wicker of Germany made up the podium in 35:45.3 finish to claim the third Paralympic medal of her career, following gold and silver at Sochi 2014.

Iryna Bui led a Ukrainian podium sweep in the women's standing as she posted a time of 36:43.1

Veteran Oleksandra Kononova secured an eighth Paralympic medal 12.8sec later while Liudmyla Liashenko completed the rout in 36:56.9.

GRETSCH IS GOLDEN! 🥇



Kendall Gretsch earns her second medal of the 2022 #WinterParalympics, taking the gold in biathlon women's 10km sitting. pic.twitter.com/56mn3xBbl7 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) March 8, 2022

It is the second podium sweep for Ukraine after Vitaliy Lukyanenko, Oleksandr Kazik and Dmytro Suiarko won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's vision impaired sprint.

There was heartbreak for China's Guo Yujie, who won gold in the sprint, as she led for 80 per cent of the race but dropped off a cliff to finish fourth.

Liu Mengtao won China's eighth gold medal of the Games after a commanding 30:37.7 finish in the men's sitting event at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, adding to his bronze from the sprint.

Martin Fleig redeemed himself after a poor showing in the sprint as he clocked in after 31:23.7, which gave the German a silver medal.

Ukraine's Taras Rad was unable to live up to his billing of favourite and had to settle for bronze with a time of 31:26.9 as he suffered from four shooting penalties.

Rad found himself down in sixth going into the final shooting portion, but a clean round propelled him into the medal places.

Mark Arendz won his second Paralympic gold medal after upsetting Grygorii Vovchynskyi in the men's standing.

The Canadian crossed the line after 33:25.5, pipping the Ukrainian medallist by 13.2sec.

Kazakhstan's Alexandr Gerlits produced a shock result to take bronze after 27:41.6.

More follows.