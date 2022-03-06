Zheng Peng won China's first cross-country skiing medal in Paralympic history as he secured victory in the men's long-distance sitting race, while compatriot Yang Hongqiong finalised the double as she prevailed in the women's version.

Zheng pulled off the stunning win after covering 18 kilometres in 43min 9.2sec, before his compatriot Mao Zhongwu completed the Chinese one-two 17sec later.

"I am super excited," said Zheng, who finished fourth at Pyeongchang 2018.

"It is a dream come true.

"Back in Pyeongchang, I wasn’t strong mentally or physically.

"I was close to getting a medal, like 10, 15 seconds or so but now, with four more years of training, I am in better physical condition.

"I know better about what I can do, how to make the most out of it.

"Whether I win or lose, I can keep it together."

Collin Cameron's time of 47min 36.2sec was enough to see him win a fourth Paralympic bronze medal.

The Canadian was part of the team that came third in the Pyeongchang 2018 4x2.5 kilometres cross-country relay.

He also took bronze in the 7.5km and 15km biathlon events in South Korea four years ago.

Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist Maksym Yarovyi had a race to forget at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

The Ukrainian finished 15th as the rest of the 2018 podium also has disappointing showings.

American Daniel Cnossen finished sixth while South Korean Sin Eui-hyun found himself in eighth.

Yang pulled off a sensational upset in the women's long-distance sitting race, posting a time of 43:06.7 for the 15km route.

Yang Hongqiong fended off an attack from pre-race favourite Oksana Masters to win gold in the women's long-distance cross-country sitting event ©Getty Images

She held the lead from the 2.6km mark and was relentless in pursuit of a first Paralympic medal.

Oksana Masters of the United States was favourite to take her third Winter Paralympic gold after her victory in this event at the Lillehammer 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships.

Despite a strong start, Masters dropped off towards the end of the race and had to settle for silver after finishing 32.1sec behind Yang.

Li Panpan of China made up the podium to deny Pyeongchang 2018 champion, American Kendall Gretsch, a medal.

Li looked ready to give up after halfway as her head dropped on a downhill section in an attempt to regain her energy.

Gretsch was bearing down on the 30-year-old, but a second wind spurred her on to a 45:17.0 finish.