Oksana Masters has posted an emotional homage to her home country of Ukraine and made a call for fans to donate to a charity close to her heart.

The biathlon and cross-country athlete was born in Ukraine, when it was part of the Soviet Union, before being adopted by an American woman at age seven.

Despite winning a gold and silver already at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, she is not able to enjoy it fully.

"It has been difficult to find my passion and desire to compete at these Games amid the war my home country of Ukraine is enduring," Masters wrote on Instagram.

"I feel selfish, helpless, and guilty for being here.

"However, I have always been so proud to be Ukrainian, felt so much pride at the sight of the Ukrainian flag, and now more than ever, I am the proudest to say I am Ukrainian.

"My mom always said my Ukrainian heart made me resilient; it made me a fighter."

Ukraine is still battling the Russian invasion which has claimed the lives of at least 364 civilians according to the United Nations.

Masters has asked people to give money to the No Child Forgotten charity which supports children living with physical disabilities.

"While the Ukrainian people are fighting for their homes and peace, I want to make every start line and finish line mean something much bigger than a race or a result," said Masters.

"I want to help make sure no child is forgotten.

"I know how it felt to be a child in Ukraine with disabilities where the resource for medical help was slim to non-existent - more now in the midst of a war."

Oksana was born with several radiation-induced birth defects following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster three years earlier.

She was abandoned by her birth parents at an orphanage where she lived until she was seven.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant multi-sport career competing for the United States, winning two cross-country golds at Pyeongchang 2018, two Tokyo 2020 cycling golds and a biathlon triumph last Saturday (March 5) in Beijing.