Hussain Mohamed has been named as the Chef de Mission for the Maldives team for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Mohamed, manager of the South Asian Regional Anti-Doping Organisation, served in the same role for the country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India.

The Maldives is expected to send a delegation of more than 100 athletes and officials to the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, which is due to be held from September 10 to 25 in the Chinese city.

Mohamed is a member of the Maldives Olympic Committee (MOC) Education and Culture Commission and was among the first group of people trained by the MOC to conduct both basic and advanced sports administration courses.

The Maldives has appeared at every edition of the Asian Games since 1982, but has yet to win a medal of any colour.