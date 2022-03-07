Skateboarders from Russia and Belarus poised to be able to compete as neutrals

Athletes from Russia and Belarus appear set to be able to compete in World Skate competitions as neutrals, but the organisation has vowed not to stage any events in the two countries.

World Skate's Executive Board has adopted these policies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 injured since the invasion began 11 days ago, according to the United Nations, but the true figure is thought to be far higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine, and attempts to set up humanitarian corridors for people to escape cities besieged by Russian shelling have so far collapsed.

Belarus is assisting Russia in the military offensive.

The invasion has led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to urge all International Federations (IFs) to move any events they were planning to hold in Russia or Belarus, as well as to advise that athletes from the two nations are barred from all international sport.

World Skate has followed the first recommendation, but looks set to still allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to appear at its events as neutrals.

"Due to the current state of war in Ukraine, the World Skate Executive Board decided to adopt the IOC recommendation 'not to organize any sports event in Russia or Belarus'", a World Stake statement read.

The IOC has recommended that athletes from Belarus and Russia be banned from international sport outright

It added the organisation has also adopted "the IOC resolution dated 28th February 2022 stating that 'No athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus'.

"'Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

"'No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed'."

World Skate is one of only six IFs whose sport is due to feature at the next Summer or Winter Olympics not to have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes outright.

They may compete as neutrals in aquatics, cycling, judo and individual tennis.

The International Handball Federation has not yet made a ruling on the matter, although the European Handball Federation has suspended club and national teams from both countries.

Thirty-four IFs on the Paris 2024 and Beijing 2022 programmes have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes entirely.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were also expelled from the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, after the International Paralympic Committee went back on an earlier decision which would have allowed them to compete as neutrals, under the Paralympic flag.