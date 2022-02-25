Champions League final moved to Paris as UEFA orders Russia and Ukraine to play home matches abroad

UEFA has moved this season's Champions League final out of Russia, with Paris replacing Saint Petersburg as host, while Russian and Ukrainian teams will have to play their home matches at neutral venues.

Until further notice, both club and national teams from the countries will need to play home games abroad, an emergency UEFA Executive Committee meeting concluded.

It follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has led to heavy fighting and hundreds of deaths.

Russia's FIFA World Cup qualification playoff versus Poland on March 24 is the first international match impacted by this.

The Stade de France is the new venue for the Champions League final on May 28, replacing Gazprom Arena.

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, is a major sponsor of UEFA and the organisation has also faced calls to terminate this agreement.

