UCI bans Russian and Belarusian teams and sponsors, but no blanket ban on cyclists

The International Cycling Union (UCI) says it has taken a decision "based on obtaining a balance of all interests" after banning all teams and sponsors from Russia and Belarus and stripping both countries of scheduled events, with individual cyclists able to compete as neutrals.

These measures, which will apply "until further notice", follow the widely condemned Russian invasion of Ukraine, assisted by Belarus.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), of which UCI President David Lappartient is a member, yesterday urged International Federations to ban athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus at its international competitions.

Russian and Belarusian national teams have been banned from all UCI events, while six teams - including Gazprom-RusVelo which rides on the UCI ProTour - have had their UCI team status revoked.

All events due to be staged in Russia and Belarus have been withdrawn from the UCI calendar, including both countries' National Championships, with any bids to host competitions not considered.

Russian and Belarusian emblems, names, acronyms, flags and anthems are prohibited at all UCI competitions, including the national champions' jerseys from both nations.

International commissaires from Russia and Belarus will also not be appointed to UCI events under the sanctions.

On its sponsorship arrangements, event organisers have been asked "not to grant any visibility to Russian or Belarusian companies," with any such deals not authorised.

Gazprom-RusVelo has been stripped of its UCI team status on the UCI ProTour ©Getty Images

However, individual licence-holders from both countries can continue to compete for non-Russian and Belarusian teams or where individual registration is permitted in a "neutral capacity", although organisers have been "requested to withdraw any reference" to both countries.

"The decision not to impose a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at all international events is based on obtaining a balance of all interests," the UCI explained.

"In particular, it is a question of taking into account the contractual rights of the riders and teams concerned, and not to unjustly penalise teams that are not Russian or Belarusian.

"The UCI asks organisers, spectators and competitors to respect Russian and Belarusian riders at races in which they would be authorised to participate."

These measures would not supersede a ban on Russian or Belarusian cyclists implemented by the host nations of events.

The UCI plans to "accelerate the procedure" for Russian and Belarusian athletes with multiple nationalities to "request a change to their sporting nationality without any restriction", and assess means by which members of teams from Russia and Belarus can register with an alternative team outside of the usual regulation period.

It has also been deemed "not necessary" to suspend the National Federations from Russia and Belarus "because they are not implicated in the violation of the Olympic Truce".

UCI President David Lappartient, an IOC member, and his UEC counterpart Enrico Della Casa are due to meet Ukrainian Cycling Federation officials later this week ©Getty Images

UCI officials from Russia and Belarus will also be permitted to remain in their roles "as long as they are not directly implicated in the violation of the Olympic Truce".

Businessman and former professional cyclist Igor Makarov is the most senior Russian official in the UCI, serving on its Executive Committee.

The Russian military offensive in Ukraine has sparked outrage internationally.

In the sporting world, a growing number of International Federations have followed the IOC's call for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned outright.

The UCI said that it has "committed to welcoming Ukrainian athletes to the UCI World Cycling Centre" in Aigle, while Lappartient and European Cycling Union (UEC) President Enrico Della Casa plan to meet representatives from the Ukraine National Federation later this week at the UEC Congress in Denmark.

"The UCI welcomes the courageous stance taken by Russian and Belarusian cyclists and officials in a bid for peace," it added.

"It calls for restraint from all sides of the conflict as well as for the protection of civilians, and hopes that peace will rapidly be restored."

The International Federation said that its "position could evolve as the situation in Ukraine develops."