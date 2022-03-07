France's Cécile Hernandez has won her first Paralympic gold medal, triumphing in the women's SB-LL2 snowboard cross at Beijing 2022.

Hernandez is the world champion in the SB-LL1 class, but that was been dropped for this year's Games and she had to win a court battle to be permitted to compete at the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park.

In a star-studded final, the 47-year-old Hernandez eased to victory to underline her domination of the competition which began by topping qualifying yesterday.

Canada's Lisa DeJong was left with a clear run to bronze following a collision involving Brenna Huckaby of the United States and The Netherlands' Lisa Bunschoten.

A collision between the pair left the SB-LL2 world champion Bunschoten outside of the gates, and despite an appeal, she missed out on a medal.

Huckaby won the SB-LL1 event at Pyeongchang 2018.

Huckaby also had to go to court to secure her place at Beijing 2022, and has a bronze medal to show for her efforts.

The American had appeared in danger of missing out on the big final after a slow start to her semi-final, but recovered brilliantly to edge out Chinese pair Hu Nianjia and Li Tiantian and secure second place.

Ji Lijia, centre, led a Chinese podium sweep in the men's SB-UL snowboard cross ©Getty Images

The men's SB-UL was a story of Chinese domination, with the host nation completing the podium sweep they had threatened by occupying the top four qualifying spots yesterday.

Second-best qualifier Yang Jian was knocked out in his quarter-final, but top qualifier Zhu Yonggang was joined by Ji Lijia, Wang Pengyao and Zhang Yiqi in the medal decider.

However, a collision involving Zhu and Zhang meant the top seed had to settle for bronze.

Ji prevailed in the battle with Wang for gold.

The men's SB-LL1 and SB-LL2 events were marked by domineering individual displays by Canada's Tyler Turner and Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari, respectively.

Turner topped qualifying, had no problems in the quarter-finals or semi-finals, and then delivered a masterclass of a performance to clinch a victory by 1.53sec in the final on his Paralympic debut.

Defending champion Mike Schultz of the US took silver, with China's Wu Zhongwei beating the runner-up from Pyeongchang 2018 - Chris Vos of The Netherlands - to take the final medal.

Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari triumphed in a competitive men's SB-LL2 decider which featured a warm embrace between the finalists at the end ©Getty Images

World and Paralympic champion Suur-Hamari was largely unchallenged in his quarter-final and semi-final victories, but the big final required all of his skill and experience to triumph in a competitive contest which featured a warm embrace of the athletes at its conclusion.

Garrett Geros of the US earned his first Paralympic medal by finishing second, as did Australia's Ben Tudhope in third.

China's Sun Qi had posed a challenge to Suur-Hamari in the first half of the race, but faded and had to take fourth place.

The men's SB-LL2 featured a dramatic semi-final, where Canada's Alex Massie blew a huge lead created by an early collision involving Sun, Geros and Japan's Takahito Ichikawa.

An attempted revert proved costly, and Massie ultimately placed sixth after finishing second to Ichikawa in the small final.

Para snowboard competition is set to continue on Saturday (March 12) with the banked slalom.