The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is pushing for cultural change and accessibility improvements across Beijing 2022 venues and beyond.

The Winter Paralympic Games in the Chinese capital has influenced the implementation of thousands of practical and legal changes to improve long-term accessibility for people with disabilities.

"At the Paralympic Games we not only challenge the buildings, we challenge cultures too," said IPC accessibility expert Ileana Rodriguez.

"I'm very happy to see in every single Games how this starts to transform when the athletes arrive.

"Accessibility not only comes from environment, it also comes from culture.

"If you have accessible facilities, most likely you're going to start seeing people participating, and also you're going to start seeing people with a disability [being] more open, more engaged, and understanding that people with disabilities also have a meaningful and gainful life.

"When cities have those two in place they become inclusive and they become more accessible."

For Beijing 2022, accessibility features were brought in, not just to sporting venues, but to the whole city.

On the streets, 12,528 tactile guide paths and 2,986 pedestrian crossings were repaired, while 12,700 bus stops, underground stations and parking lots were made accessible.

Technological advancements were also made, with more than 600 Government websites and apps refurbished to be more accessible and 14,000 accessible spots inputted to Baidu Maps, a popular mapping service.

Legislative changes will also ensure that construction projects meet higher accessibility standards, it is claimed.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games has brought about the implementation of thousands of structural and legal changes to benefit people with disabilities in China, it is claimed ©Getty Images

"Accessibility at the Paralympic Games is a wonderful legacy," said Craig Spence, IPC chief brand and communications officer.

"It not only benefits persons with disabilities but also persons without disabilities because the accessibility is also needed if you're a parent pushing a stroller, you might break a leg and have accessibility needs, or you might just be moving a suitcase from A to B.

"Accessibility is hugely important.

"And what's really exciting about the work that's undergoing here in Beijing is it's building on the legacy of the 2008 Games here, where I think CNY1 billion (£119 million/$158 million/€144 million) - the equivalent of the previous 25 years - was spent making 14,000 facilities in China accessible ahead of the 2008 Games.

"The Paralympic Games in 2008 and the Paralympic Winter Games in 2022 are really acting as this tremendous catalyst for improving accessibility in this country, and that can only be a real positive."

The work never stops for the IPC on its quest for complete accessibility for disabled people.

It is focused on increasing opportunities for children through the education programme I'mPOSSIBLE.

The initiative aims to challenge and change perceptions young people's perceptions of those with an impairment to ultimately bring about a more inclusive society.

"That's why we do what we do because we want more inclusion around the world, not just in China," said Rodriguez.

"The biggest change that needs to happen is at school level.

"We need to see more children going to school without being in a special school, being just in a regular school.

"All kids, with or without disabilities, should be interacting together because that's the future of our society."