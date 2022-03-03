Para cross-country skier and biathlete Guo Yujie, 18, and 21-year-old Para ice hockey player Wang Zhidong will carry the Chinese flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Paralympics at the Birds Nest tomorrow (Friday).

They will lead a team of 96 who will be last to enter the stadium as the host nation and will be welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping who is set to open the Games.

Guo from China’s Hebei province, has upper limb disabilities.

She won three gold and three silver medals at China’s National Paralympic Games last year.

"I will spare no efforts at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics and wish all other athletes rise and shine," Guo said.

Wang, 21, has been a core player in the Chinese national ice hockey squad since 2018.

China has named its flagbearers for the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

"I admired the athlete flagbearers when I watched the ceremony on television," Wang told Central China Television.

"I am now very excited to become one of them."

The Chinese team will compete in all six Para sports at the Games and has an average age of 25.

"We hope the athletes will overcome all challenges and be united as a team," said China Chef de Mission Zhang Haidi.

"With great fighting spirit, I also hope they will enjoy the Paralympic Winter Games and have good results."

The youngest member of the Chinese team is 17-year-old Para snowboarder Gen Yanhong while 45-year-old Para Alpine skier Zhang Haiyuan is the senior member of the team.