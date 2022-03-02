IOC vice-president Ng to miss Beijing 2022 Paralympics with COVID-19

International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Ser Miang Ng is to miss the Beijing 2022 Paralympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Singaporean has "only mild symptoms and is recovering well", according to the IOC.

It means that International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons has been asked to represent the IOC at the Paralympics.

Parsons is an IOC member.

In a twist of fate, Parsons missed the recent Winter Olympics because he had testing positive for COVID-19.

Parsons, who is Brazilian, became an IOC member in 2018.

The 45-year-old was re-elected IPC President in December.

