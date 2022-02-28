Pierre Le Goupil has been appointed as the International Equestrian Federation's (FEI) eventing course designer for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Frenchman, elected as a member of the FEI's Eventing Committee in 2020, has been tasked with creating the course at the Palace of Versailles.

Le Goupil has also been appointed as course designer for the Pan American Games in Santiago and the FEI European Championships in Haras du Pin, which are both due to be held next year.

He has been involved in the organisation of eventing competitions since 1995, and during his career competed at five-star level from 1975 until this year.

Speaking after his appointment, Le Goupil expressed his excitement at being involved at Paris 2024.

"Taking part in the Olympic Games, somehow or other and whatever your role, can be seen as an absolute dream or the pinnacle in a career," Le Goupil said.

The horse Jet Set was put down during the cross-country section of the eventing contest at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I feel honoured to be appointed for the Paris Olympic Games as the eventing course designer of a cross-country course held in the park of Versailles Palace.

"It is truly something like getting the 'job of a life'.

"But it is also and above all a huge challenge that I am totally aware of.

"The fabulous opportunity of running the Olympic equestrian sports in such an iconic venue also commits all those who will be in charge of the event, to the highest level of responsibility.

“I am extremely thankful to those who trust and support me and I am excited to start racking my brains in that inspirational playground."

David O’Connor, chair of the FEI Eventing Committee, said he was "very happy that a French representative has been chosen to build the Olympic cross-country course".

Germany's Julia Krajewski clinched gold in the individual eventing competition at Tokyo 2020, with Britain triumphing in the team event.

The French team place third in the Japanese capital.

The horse Jet Set, ridden by Switzerland's Robin Godel, was put down during the cross-country section of the eventing contest at Tokyo 2020 after sustaining a serious injury, which sparked a call from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for all equestrian events to be removed from the Olympics.