Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has defended the cost to French Departments of hosting the Torch Relay following reports that several have indicated they will not take part due to the expense.

Last December, Paris 2024, in collaboration with the Assembly of French Departments (ADF), called on all 101 French Departments to host legs of the Relay, with each being due to pay €150,000 (£125,300/$168,000) to do so, L’Equipe reports.

But a number of Department heads, including from Creuse, the second-least populated Department in France, have expressed the view that this is too high a price.



"We are not in a logic of making money," Estanguet has maintained.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has defended the price of €150,000 that French Departments will have to pay to help host the Torch Relay ©Getty Images

"It's a contribution to the cost because the costs that are generated by this route of the torch relay over three months are much greater than the contribution that is requested from the Departments."

The three-times Olympic canoeing champion added, alluding to the Tour de France: "It is also the result of a benchmark that we carried out with other travelling events.

"There are spin-offs that are important for the territories to host this programme so there is a participation that can be spread over three years (2022 to 2024).

"The price was not set by Paris 2024 but we associated the associations of elected officials and the latter found that it was a price accessible to all territories.

"A very large majority of Departments have already welcomed this approach.

"When the Departments have formalised their application, we will be able to look at the exact course and co-build it with them.

"Beyond the Torch Relay, there will be many other ways for the territories to participate in the Games - with the Games preparation centres to welcome foreign athletes as part of their preparation, or by participating in all the Paris 2024 programmes such as Olympic and Paralympic Week at school, or Olympic Day."

The Paris 2024 Board of Directors has approved the core principles of the Torch Relay programme, which has been defined following consultation with stakeholders and local Government associations.

According to Paris 2024, the route will be determined by three objectives, including "enabling the participation of as many French people as possible", "showcasing France, its regions, heritage and savoir-faire" and "promoting the role of sport in society".

Work to define the Torch Relay route began late last year and is due to be confirmed in late 2023.

The designs of the Olympic and Paralympic Torches are scheduled to be unveiled in 2023.