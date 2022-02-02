The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has launched its elections and appointments process, with applications for 24 positions open until May 1.

These include the Presidential role, with Belgian Ingmar De Vos eligible to stand for his third and final term at the helm.

De Vos was first elected as FEI President in December 2014, and then re-elected for a further four years in November 2018.

Individuals are permitted to hold the Presidency for three consecutive terms up to a maximum of 12 years.

The President is set to be elected at the FEI General Assembly in November, as well as the chair of the Veterinary Committee.

If contested, online elections for the Group VI chair position are scheduled to be held in September.

The chair of the European Equestrian Federation Group is set to be taken by the President of the continental body elected this year.

Open positions on the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Tribunal Committee are due to be filled at the General Assembly.

Belgium's Ingmar De Vos has served as FEI President since December 2014 ©Getty Images

For these positions, candidates are required to submit a letter of motivation, a letter of endorsement from their National Federation, an FEI curriculum vitae (CV) form and a signed code of conduct.

Athletes' representatives for the seven FEI disciplines are set to be elected by their peers through an online vote from July 1 until October 31.

Five of the incumbent athletes' representatives are outgoing.

The FEI expects to announce candidates for President and athlete representative positions on May 9, and for the remaining open roles in June.

Candidates for roles on standing committees must also submit a letter of motivation, endorsement from their National Federation and an FEI CV form by May 1.

Vacant positions on the Veterinary, Medical, Jumping, Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Vaulting and Para Equestrian Committees are due to be appointed by the Board in November.

This will follow a vetting process from the Nominations Committee scheduled for May and June.