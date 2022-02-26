Norway NOC calls for ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at international sport events

The Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF) has called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be banned from all international sports events in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Following an extraordinary meeting of the NIF Sports Board, the organisation condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine as "a clear violation of international law".

It said that it will encourage International Federations and major sports bodies including the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee to follow its stance.

The NIF also wants Russians and Belarusians prevented from holding leadership roles in international sports bodies.

The Norwegian Ski Federation has also affirmed that it "does not want Russia, nor Russian athletes, participation at the upcoming World Cup races and World Championships in Norway".

More follows.