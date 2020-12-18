Soloveychik re-elected as EJU President as Congress comes to a close

The European Judo Union (EJU) President, Sergey Soloveychik, has been re-elected to his position at the EJU Congress, serving in his role until 2024.

It was the first time that the EJU Ordinary Congress had been held on an online platform, with representatives of 48 member federations being in attendance.

Prior to his re-election, Soloveychik opened the Congress by welcoming all members.

"It gives me great pleasure and honour to welcome you today at the EJU Congress," said Soloveychik.

"It is the first time we have it in digital format and I thank you for supporting this initiative as the safest way to meet and exchange all news and experiences.

"At the same time I hope it is the only time when we have it online because we all want to meet in person, to hug and spend time together as always."

His comments were followed by a moment of silence in solidarity to those who had suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EJU President also thanked the national federations of Croatia and the Czech Republic for hosting recent international events - the latter holding the European Judo Championships.

The Executive Committee for the next four years of the EJU ©EJU

International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer also expressed his gratitude to the EJU for its work during the pandemic.

"I want to congratulate you all for the achievement in the last four years," said Vizer.

"As well the courage, solidarity, unity, loyalty to our sport during the corona crisis.

"I want to appreciate the good cooperation between IJF and EJU for the continuous development of judo."

Soloveychik was re-elected in his position and will again head the Executive Committee until 2024.

Otto Kneitinger of Germany, Ruman Stoilov of Bulgaria and Martin Poiger of Austria have joined the Executive Committee too.

Kneitinger is the new vice-president of marketing for the EJU, while Stoilov is the new education director, working alongside France's Laurent Commanay in the same role, with both reporting to vice-president of education, Jane Bridge.

President of the Austrian Judo Federation, Poiger is now the director of the head office, reporting to Italy's Ezio Gamba, EJU general secretary.

Soloveychik thanked the outgoing Peter Frese and Ernesto Perez who left their roles as EJU marketing and education directors respectively.

The Russian has been President of the EJU since 2007, having been re-elected twice before in 2012 and 2016.