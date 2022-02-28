The Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) is set to host a training camp next week in an attempt to improve results at the Botswana Open Championships in April following a dreadful showing at the Turkey Open.

The KTF team of two men and four women lost all four of their bouts in Antalya.

According to KTF secretary-general George Wesonga, the purpose of the semi-residential training camp is to learn from the disappointing tournament and build upon their skills.

"We tried our best in Turkey but our performance was bad," Wesonga said

"We still lack agility and speed."

"Our players need to improve on speed and ring management and how to score points.

"These are the things we will work on as the team of 16 players report to camp next week at Talent Academy along Thika Road."

He added: "The good thing is that each of our athletes earned some ranking points, which will be helpful going forward.

KTF secretary-general George Wesonga believes the training camp will be of benefit to the fighters ©Getty Images

"The Botswana tournament is quite important because it will be a launchpad for Africa Senior Championships in Rwanda."

In Wesonga’s view, the Botswana competition will lead to better results as they will have time to do six hours of joint training - something they did not have prior to the Turkey Open.

He said: "The players were training with their respective clubs and only had a few days to train together before the competition.

"Luckily, this time there is an organisation that has undertaken to cater for the costs of our training camp, which will allow for early preparations.

"We will be training from 9am to 3pm."

Wesonga praised the national Para taekwondo team after they won a silver and three bronzes at the fifth African Para Taekwondo Championships in Niamey, Niger this month.

To further ensure the whole of the Kenyan team reaches such a level, the KTF will undertake certification of coaches in the country to raise the nation’s standards.

Team Kenya is set to participate in the World Taekwondo Championships in Mexico in December as they build towards Paris Olympic 2024.