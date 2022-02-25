World Triathlon is the latest sporting organisation to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused the Olympic Truce to be breached.

The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on February 4, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games (March 20).

The Olympic Truce draws up the inspiration of "Ekecheiria", a Greek mythology where the spirit of peace between countries rises above conflict.

The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted the Beijing 2022 Olympic Truce in December.

"World Triathlon stands in absolute solidarity with the Ukraine triathlon family and the entire country at this time of grave international crisis," the statement said.

"We strongly condemn the actions against the country, through which the Russian Government also breaches the Olympic Truce."

World Triathlon is seeking cooperation with all triathlon national federations, particularly countries neighbouring Ukraine or those who are close by, and Triathlon Europe to support in them in any way they can.

The Lievin Europe Triathlon Cup is amongst the numerous national federations and event organisers to show support, by offering free accommodation to Ukrainian athletes and support staff registered to attend the competition.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach signs the Beijing 2022 Olympic Truce mural ©Getty Images

The governing body says this gesture can be extended "as long as necessary" if they wish to stay for a period after the race.

The event is scheduled for March 11 and 12 in France.

The Latvian Triathlon Federation has also contacted some families of Latvian athletes who are prepared to temporarily host Ukrainian triathletes, coaches, or officials.

Members of the triathlon community in Ukraine, who are fleeing or are willing to flee, can contact [email protected] to reach out and find families in other countries that may house them.

World Triathlon explicitly ensures that this email address can be used by all prospective host persons across the world who can offer their support, and that all contacts will remain confidential.

The Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) was suspended by World Triathlon in December for "the significant number of doping cases in Russia."

Pyotr Ivanov, who is the daughter of Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigus, is the President of the RTF and stood unopposed during the 2020 election.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been contacted by World Triathlon to coordinate humanitarian assistance to the Olympic community in Ukraine.

FIFA and the IOC yesterday condemned the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for peace.