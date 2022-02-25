The International Ski Federation (FIS) will cancel or relocate all remaining World Cup events scheduled to take place in Russia until the end of the season following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

This includes the Ski Cross World Cup competition in Sunny Valley which was set to begin today and end on Sunday (February 27) as well as the aerials competition in Yaroslavl starting tomorrow.

Women's Ski Jumping World Cup events in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky from March 18 to 20 and March 25 to 27, respectively, and Tyumen's Cross-Country World Cup from March 18 to 20 have also been impacted.

Athletes are already in Sunny Valley and Yaroslavl for this weekend's contests but the FIS says it is "working closely with the involved stakeholders to ensure their quick return back home."

National governing bodies from Sweden, Norway and the United States had all vowed to boycott the World Cups if they were not moved.

Replacement hosts and dates are set to be confirmed by the FIS in the coming weeks.

More follows.