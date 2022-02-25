Company owned by FIE President Usmanov not subject to US Treasury sanctions

A holding company owned by International Fencing Federation (FEI) President Alisher Usmanov is not subject to United States Treasury sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

USM Limited Liability Company's property and interests in property in the US have been blocked, under an assert freeze directed at Sovcombank, but the company is unrelated to Usmanov's USM Holding LLC.

insidethegames had earlier stated that Usmanov was among the owners of the company impact by the sanctions, but this is not the case.

The 68-year-old Usmanov has been FIE President since 2008 and was re-elected without opposition last year.

Usmanov has donated a significant amount of money to the global governing body since assuming power - roughly CHF80 million (£62 million/$80 million/€73 million) over the course of three Olympic cycles to 2020, insidethegames previously calculated.

Alisher Usmanov has led the FIE since 2008 ©Getty Images

In 2020, Usmanov paid $8,806,500 (£6,764,543/€7,916,191) to buy the historic manuscript in which Baron Pierre de Coubertin laid out plans to revive the Olympic Games, and subsequently donated the artefact to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.