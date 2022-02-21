The Mayor of Kraków Jacek Majchrowski has ordered the establishment of a coordination team to assist with the Polish city's co-hosting of the 2023 European Games, which is to collaborate with an Organising Committee headed up by Michał Langer.

Kraków is set to stage the third edition of the multi-sport event alongside the regions of Małopolska and Śląsk.

The new coordination team will be responsible for urban activities in Kraków related to the Games, including fan service, public safety and investments in sports facilities.

Similar entities have been established by the Marshal's Office in Małopolska and at Polish Government level with an inter-departmental coordination team.

These teams will each assist the 2023 European Games Organising Committee.

Dziennik Polski reported that the European Games 2023 company was established by the Małopolska Province in November last year, with Langer appointed as its President in December.

The promotion and marketing of the event are among its tasks for the coming year, and it is the only entity authorised to organise the Games.

According to Dziennik Polski, the Organising Committee received PLN3 million (£555,000/$755,000/€665,000) from last year's provincial budget, with Małopolska set to provide a further PLN26 million (£4.8 million/$6.6 million/€5.8 million) contribution this year.

Under a letter of intent signed by Poland’s Minister of Sport and Tourism Kamil Bortniczuk, the Government is set to cover 50 per cent of the costs for the Games, with Kraków and Małopolska each covering 25 per cent.

Renovation of Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium in Kraków is among the projects to be completed in the build-up to next year's European Games ©Getty Images

Kraków and Małopolska have declared that their expenditure will not exceed PLN100 million (£18.5 million/$25.2 million/€22.1 million).

The initial estimate on operating costs for the Games was PLN400 million (£73.9 million/$100.7 million/€88.5 million).

A Host City Contract is yet to be signed with the European Olympic Committees for 2023 despite Kraków and Małopolska being awarded the Games as the only candidate in 2019.

However, Dziennik Polski reports that Kraków is expected to contribute financially to the Organising Committee once it has received financial guarantees from the Government and subsequently signed the Host City Contract.

The Polish Government has agreed to provide up to PLN160 million (£29.5 million/$40.2 million/€35.4 million) towards the Organising Committee's operating costs, according to Dziennik Polski.

In Kraków, the new coordination team is to be led by Second Deputy Mayor for Sustainable Development Jerzy Muzyk, with First Deputy Mayor for Social and Municipal Policy Andrzej Kulig serving as deputy chief coordinator.

Paweł Opach, head of the sports promotion department at the Sport Infrastructure Management Board of Kraków, has been named secretary of the new body.

Janusz Kozioł, Tomasz Tylek, Dorota Zaucha-Rybka, Monika Chylaszek, Marek Czajka, Krzysztof Kowal, Katarzyna Stępniewska-Walaszczyk, Janusz Zagórski, Piotr Trzepak, Anna Twardowska and Paweł Popławski complete the composition of the team.

Funding has been an issue in the build-up to the European Games, but progress appears to have been made with the formation of an Organising Committee and an act of support signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda ©Getty Images

Dziennik Polski reports that the construction of venues for canoeing and 3x3 basketball, reconstruction of a mountain facility for kayaking, and renovation of Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium, which is set to hold the Opening Ceremony, are among the projects to be completed in Kraków.

An expansion of a sports hall at the University School of Physical Education in Kraków and replacement of the athletics track at the institution are also on the agenda.

The same publication claims that the Polish Government is due to provide PLN350 million (£64.6 million/$88.0 million/€77.4 million) towards construction projects in Kraków and PLN150 million (£27.7 million/$37.7 million/€33.2 million) for sports-related activities.

Funding has been a recurrent talking point for the Games since the COVID-19 pandemic, although progress appears to have been made in recent months.

As well as the letter of intent from Bortniczuk in January, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an act of support in December last year.

Opposition to the staging of the event remains, with a group called "Residents against the Games" submitting a motion to Kraków City Council calling for it to withdraw from staging the event.

However, this was dismissed by councillors.

The European Games are scheduled for June 21 to July 2 next year, with 24 sports featuring on the programme.