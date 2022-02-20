Councillor Łukasz Maślona, a member of the Kraków for Residents group, has launched an attack on the city's hosting of the 2023 European Games, arguing that the money needed to stage the event could be spent on more pressing issues.

The third edition of the European Games, which is set for Kraków and the Małopolska region, is estimated to cost around PLN500 million (£91 million/$124 million/€110 million).

A total of PLN150 million (£27 million/$37 million/€33 million) is budgeted for the renovation of a whitewater kayaking venue in Kolna, the construction of a canoe sprint course and a 3x3 basketball venue in Cracovia.

Restoration work on the Stadion Wisły Kraków im. Henryka Reymana is also planned.

"Kraków is such a large city that without the Games it should receive several hundred million złotys under Government programmes and European Union support," said Maślona, in comments reported by Gazeta Krakowska.

"And now the effect will be that, due to the Games, we will have an even more dilapidated city for the next year and a half.

"In return, the inhabitants of Kraków will not receive anything extra, no new sports facility, which could later serve the residents for years."

The Stadion Wisły Kraków im. Henryka Reymana is set to undergo renovations before acting as a main venue for the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

The remaining PLN350 million (£64 million/$87 million/€77 million) of the budget has been earmarked for infrastructure investments, including upgrades to the city's tram network, repairs of main roads and the construction of cycle paths.

Plans for a new Olympic-standard swimming pool, sports hall and a new road to the airport were abandoned as it was calculated that they could not be built in time for the Games, while aquatics is not on the sports programme as things stand.

Maślona also expressed disappointment that athletics - seen by many as the flagship sport for a multi-sport event - is set to take place in Chorzów in the Silesia region, not Kraków or even Małopolska, claiming that was an aspect of the event which could bring more benefits than many others.

The track and field programme is set to double as the European Athletics Team Championships.

Jacek Majchrowski, the Mayor of Kraków, looks at it differently, claiming that the money would not be guaranteed to go to Kraków otherwise.

"It is not entirely possible to talk about some money 'owed to cities', because we all remember that in previous years Government investments somehow bypassed Kraków and focused on other regions," said Majchrowski, as reported by Gazeta Krakowska.

The 2023 European Games are set to take place from June 21 to July 2 next year, with all Olympic sports to provide qualification opportunities for Paris 2024 according to organisers.

A binding hosting contract is still yet to be signed, however.