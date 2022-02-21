Eliud Kipchoge will make his competitive return at this year's Tokyo Marathon on March 6, in the same country where he last year won a second Olympic gold medal.

It is set to be the Kenyan's debut at the Tokyo Marathon.

The world record-holder is hoping to win all six World Marathon Majors before his career is over, having already recorded victories in three of the races.

Kipchoge is a four-time winner of the London Marathon, a three-time winner of Berlin Marathon and also won the Chicago Marathon in 2014.

"I would like to thank the organisers of the Tokyo Marathon to make it possible for me and my colleague athletes to race in Tokyo," Kipchoge wrote.

"My focus has been on Tokyo from the beginning of my training cycle, and I can say I am ready to race there.

"I am very excited to run in a country where running is a crucial part of the sport culture and looking forward to experience the Japanese excitement for running and the marathon in particular."

I would like to thank the organisers of the Tokyo Marathon to make it possible for me and my colleague athletes to race in Tokyo. My focus has been on Tokyo from the beginning of my training cycle, and I can say I am ready to race there.#AimingForTheStars⭐️ pic.twitter.com/aVT6nWaX9g — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) February 18, 2022

Kipchoge retained his Olympic marathon title at Tokyo 2020 last year, although the race was held in Sapporo, not Tokyo.

The 37-year-old has set his sights on winning a third gold medal at Paris 2024.

Regarded by many as the greatest marathon runner of all time, Kipchoge's time of 2 hours 1min 39sec set in Berlin in 2018 remains the world record.

Kenyans Jonathan Korir and Laban Korir, plus Ethiopia's Ashete Bekere, will join Kipchoge in the NN Running Team at the Tokyo Marathon.