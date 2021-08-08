Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge today became the third man to make a successful defence of the Olympic marathon title after breaking clear of the field with 12 of the 42.195 kilometres remaining and winning in 2 hours 08min 38sec in a race held in Sapporo, supposedly to help runners escape the worst of the heat several hundred kilometres away in Tokyo.

Only two other athletes have retained the Olympic men’s marathon title: Ethiopia’s Abebe Bikila, the Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964 champion, and East German Waldemar Cierpinski, who won at Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980.

Kipchoge's margin of victory, 80 secds, is the biggest in an Olympic marathon since Frank Shorter's win in at Munich 1972.

Silver went to fast-finishing Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands, who spent much of his time on the run-in appearing to encourage his three companions in the chasing group to catch him up.

Nageeye finished in 2:09:58, with bronze going to Belgium's Bashir Abdi in 2:10:00.

Kipchoge's Kenyan colleague Lawrence Cherono missed the podium by one place, finishing in 2:10:02, with Ayad Lamdassem of Spain fifth in 2:10:16 and fast-finishing home runner Suguru Osako coming home in sixth place in 2:10:41.

"Tokyo 2020 happened, I’m happy to have the title, but this is a huge accomplishment," the newly re-established men's marathon champion told NickHopeTV.

"It means we are on the right track to a normal life.

"COVID-19 will go, that’s the meaning of this Olympics."

After his decisive break in the 30th kilometre he swiftly opened up a 27-second lead through 35km, which he passed in 1:46:59, and he continued to pull clear all the way to the line.

The lead was 70 seconds as he passed the 40km marker in 2:01:55.

It was a display of utter dominance from the dominant marathon runner of his generation.

Since he shifted away from a track career that saw him beat both Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia and Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj to the 2003 world 5,000 metres title, a year before winning Olympic bronze in that event, Kipchoge has established an almost unbreakable grip on the marathon event in recent years.

Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands comes home to take silver in today's men's marathon in Sapporo ©Getty Images

Kipchoge's defeat in last year’s London Marathon - whose winner, Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata, was an early drop-out in today’s race - was only the second of his career, and his first in four years.

He restored his equilibrium earlier this year by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 with victory in the Enschede Marathon in 2:04:30.

Normal service had been resumed…

Kipchoge's win completed a Kenyan marathon double here following Peres Jepchirchir's victory in the women's race ahead of compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei.

