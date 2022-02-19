Høyer to end spell as IOC member as refugee athlete among five elected

Badminton World Federation (BWF) President Poul-Erik Høyer is to end his eight-year stint as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to personal reasons.

Høyer announced at the IOC Session here that he would not be seeking re-election, meaning he will leave the role in May when his term is due to expire.

The meeting, staged on the penultimate day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, saw refugee athlete Yiech Pur Biel become one of five new IOC members following a vote.

Høyer, who has been an IOC member for the past eight years, revealed in 2020 that he had been receiving medical treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The 56-year-old was re-elected for a third four-year spell as head of the BWF last year but has decided not to seek another term as an IOC member.

"I have made the decision not to seek re-election due to personal reasons," said Høyer.

"It has been a pleasure, privilege and honour to serve this organisation.

"Through sport, we make the world a better place."

IOC President Thomas Bach said it was a "noble gesture" for Høyer to announce his withdrawal and hailed his service to the organisation.

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomes Martin Fourcade, Yiech Pur Biel, Danka Barteková and David Lappartient as new IOC members with Frida Hansdotter joining remotely ©IOC

"We will always remember your great contribution to the Olympic Movement as an IOC member but also running the international Badminton Federation in an excellent way and give an example of good governance and promoting your wonderful sport worldwide," said Bach.

"I am sure our paths will cross again after your term as IOC member will end after the IOC Session on May 20 this year."

Høyer will become the second Dane to depart as an IOC member in the past 12 months with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark resigning in June last year.

While Høyer pulled out of the process, several members were re-elected at the IOC Session, staged on the penultimate day of the Winter Olympics.

Among those include IOC vice-president Nicole Hoevertsz, head of the Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commission.

It was also agreed at the meeting to change the status of Hoevertsz, who is secretary general of the Aruban Olympic Committee (AOC), to an individual member.

The decisions mean Hoevertsz will be able to stay as an IOC member until she reaches the age limit of 70, irrespective of whether she keeps her AOC role.

Colombia's Luis Alberto Moreno, the permanent observer of the IOC to the United Nations (UN), will remain as a member for another four years from January 2024 following his re-election.

The Session also saw International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient, former IOC Athletes' Commission vice-chair Danka Barteková and Biel gain membership, boosting the total number of members to 104.

Nicole Hoevertsz has become an independent member of the IOC following a change in status ©Getty Images

Bach claimed France's Lappartient, who has led the UCI since 2017, has "modernised and unified" cycling and is the "driving force" behind the inaugural Olympic Virtual Series as chair of the IOC’s esports and gaming liaison group.

Barteková returns to the IOC just six months after she failed to retain her membership after she lost her bid for re-election to the IOC Athletes' Commission at Tokyo 2020.

The Slovakian Olympic shooting bronze medallist had been part of the Commission since 2012 and was chosen to be vice-chair in 2018.

Bach said Barteková had taken the Athletes' Commission to "new heights" and helped establish many initiatives that the IOC was "greatly benefitting from, in particular for the digital future".

Barteková has become an individual member along with Biel, who competed on the historic first Refugee Olympic Team at Rio 2016 and is a goodwill ambassador of the UN Refugee Agency.

Biel was born in South Sudan before fleeing in 2005 and participated in the 800 metres at Rio 2016.

"It is an honour as a refugee athlete," said Biel.

"It is warming to me to be an IOC member at this time.

"To represent millions of refugees and continue to inspire them to become someone in sport."

French biathlete Martin Fourcade and Swedish skier Frida Hansdotter were also elected as IOC members after being voted on to the IOC Athletes' Commission in Beijing earlier this week.