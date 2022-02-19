Two Mayors to feature in Handover Ceremony as Flag passes to Milan Cortina 2026

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and his Cortina d’Ampezzo counterpart Gianpietro Ghedina are set to both take the Olympic Flag when the Handover Ceremony takes place tomorrow at the conclusion of the Winter Olympics here.

Organisers of Milan Cortina 2026 have confirmed that the two officials will be in attendance for the traditional handover at the Closing Ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is poised to receive the flag from Beijing Mayor Chen Jining before handing it over to Sala and Ghedina as the countdown to Milan Cortina 2026 begins.

It is the first time two officials from a host country have been on the stage to receive the Flag at an Olympic Handover Ceremony.

Marco Balich, creative producer of Olympic Ceremonies for Milan Cortina 2026, joked that there might be a "tug of war" between Sala and Ghedina but insisted it was a "very important" moment for the Organising Committee.

The concept for Milan Cortina 2026’s part in the Closing Ceremony is entitled "Duality, Together" with the aim of showcasing the two cities.

Following the handover, Milan Cortina 2026 will have a 10-minute segment of the Closing Ceremony where Balich revealed there would be choreographed pieces that show the "duality of city and mountain".

Marco Balich, creative producer of Olympic Ceremonies for Milan Cortina 2026, gave a sneak preview of tomorrow's Handover Ceremony at a press conference at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Among the performers will be Milan-born pop singer Malika Ayane and Italian violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon who claims his "heart belongs in the Dolomites".

"The basic principle is that Italy is beauty, nature, style, but we also need to talk about the future and technology," said Balich.

"It is the first time in the history of the Olympics that we have two locations hosting the Games.

"You have the city of Milan - style, fashion, design - it is a pulsating city; and you have the Dolomites, which are some of the most beautiful mountains in the world.

"This dual aspect - city and mountain - is the brief that Milano Cortina asked us to take on board.

"These are important for the narrative that we are developing.

"We are representing humanity and nature.

"These are very important themes because they represent the challenge of the future.

"Milan and Cortina will be engaged in a dialogue between the mountain and the city, between man and nature.

"If you look at people under the age of 25 today, this will be the important topic.

"Nature is important to the IOC and to Milan and Cortina."

Italy is set to play host to the Winter Olympics for the third time after Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956 and Turin 2006 ©Getty Images

Cortina d’Ampezzo was the first city to receive the Olympic Handover Flag after collecting it was from Oslo – the host of the first Winter Olympics in 1952.

Several venues used during Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956 are set to stage events again, but Ghedina hopes they will be upgraded.

"The Olympic Games put us on the map in 1956," said Ghedina.

"Cortina is extraordinarily beautiful.

"It will move anybody who has never been there.

"This duality with Milan is going to be an opportunity for us to have sustainable Games in four different regions - Lombardy, Veneto, Trento and Bolzano.

"We need to modernise infrastructure and services.

"What we inherited from 1956 has to be modernised.

"We've also got the backing of the whole country.

"This is very important.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm."

Sala claimed the staging of Expo 2015 "radically changed the image of Milan" and was looking forward to hosting another major event.

"The world will have changed in four years' time so we will be doing something that is up to date," added Sala.