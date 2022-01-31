Sergio Mattarella has been re-elected as President of Italy, a development which is expected to provide stability in the build-up to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Presidential election, held from January 24 to 29, saw Mattarella win 75.2 per cent of votes in the eighth and final round of voting.

The 80-year-old had expressed a desire to step down, but instead returns for a second term following coalition parties being unable to agree on a successor.

Milan Cortina 2026 organisers will likely be relieved, with political stability beneficial in the build-up to any major multi-sport event.

Organising Committee President Giovanni Malagò has expressed a desire to preserve the current roadmap to the Games and the state's financial commitments.

Mattarella recently launched a series of major structural reforms intended to help Italy recover from the crippling financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was feared that had Mattarella left office, a successor could have disrupted Games preparations should institutional disagreements emerge.

Sergio Mattarella's re-election is set to provide stability to the Milan Cortina 2026 preparations, with the Opening Ceremony due to take place at the San Siro ©Getty Images

New legislative elections would also have had to take place, potentially resulting in preparations being slowed down.

Malagò, who is also Italian National Olympic Committee President, was a part of Rome's failed bid for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, which collapsed following the election of new Mayor Virginia Raggi in the capital.

When Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were awarded the 2026 hosting rights, Malagò cited the bid's political support as being crucial to its success.

A three-pronged bid, including Turin, partly collapsed but following the backing of Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala and Veneto Governor Luca Zaia, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were able to continue and defeat the rival Swedish attempt from Stockholm and Åre.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to run from February 6 to 22 in four years' time, before the Paralympics follow from March 6 to 15.