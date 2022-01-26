Milan Cortina 2026 and the Italian Ministry for Youth Policies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in a bid to promote the spirit and value of the Olympic and Paralympic Games among young people.

The two bodies were eager to collaborate on the initiative as they believe that the youth are essential to continue the cultural, social and economic progress of Italy, with sport seen as the ideal tool to promote this.

"Youth and sport are the strategic combination for the creation of a cohesive, active and proactive community," said Minister for Youth Policies, Fabiana Dadone.

"The signing of this protocol aims to enhance the skills and soft skills of young people who will carry out the Universal Civil Service, within the maximum sporting and social context, that of the 2026 Winter Games, which will see Milan and Cortina at the centre of the world Olympic and Paralympic.

"The driving spirit of this initiative will be the aggregation, the enhancement of youth tourism, the inclusion of young people at risk of vulnerability and the promotion of the values of equality, environmental sustainability and everything that represents the values Olympic and Paralympic."

Milan Cortina 2026 is hoping to tap into the excitement of Italy being awarded the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games to help inspire the youth of Italy ©Getty Images

Over the next four years, the Organising Committee for the Games scheduled to take place in Milan and Cortina Cortina d'Ampezzo is set to launch a series of initiatives and activities with the aim of spreading the culture of sport, social integration and fighting doping, violence and discrimination.

"The Games are the maximum representation of the values and culture of sport," Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò.

"By signing this Memorandum of Understanding, we reaffirm our desire to immediately involve the younger generations who will be entrusted with the task of carrying forward the positive message of the Five Circles [the Olympic rings] and the [Paralympic symbol] Agitos.

"Once again our thanks go to the institutions, and in particular to Minister Dadone, who share with us the engaging experience of the journey towards the next Italian Olympics and Paralympics."